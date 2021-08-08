Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Alteryx alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AYX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Alteryx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.73.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $154.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.97.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 231.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.7% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 12.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.