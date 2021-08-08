AltraVue Capital LLC Has $12.58 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 4.3% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.15. 784,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,288. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.57. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $236.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

