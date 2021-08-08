AltraVue Capital LLC Purchases 33,772 Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)

AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) by 55.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem in the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,675. The company has a market capitalization of $104.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.32. Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

