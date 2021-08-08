AltraVue Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Sunstone Hotel Investors comprises 1.6% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,420,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,320 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $16,192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $12,041,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.29. 5,601,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. Research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.