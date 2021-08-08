AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 275,888 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

AltraVue Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275,888 shares during the quarter. Avid Bioservices accounts for 10.0% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Avid Bioservices worth $28,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $184,571.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093 in the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

CDMO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 224,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 650.41 and a beta of 2.22.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

