Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Get Ambev alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. lowered shares of Ambev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ambev from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Ambev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.80.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Ambev by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 97,480,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,205,861 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ambev by 20.7% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,169,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971,100 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918,922 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 5.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ambev by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,290,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambev (ABEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.