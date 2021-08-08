AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.27 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AMC Networks stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.71. 524,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,263. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.45.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.