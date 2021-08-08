Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $220.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.36.

AMED opened at $191.34 on Thursday. Amedisys has a one year low of $190.33 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 243.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $3,861,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $6,433,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 32.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

