American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Receives $119.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,134 shares of company stock worth $26,927,145. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $131.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

