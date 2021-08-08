Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 37,916 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,396 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,916 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.40% of Archrock worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,274,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Archrock by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 152,410 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Archrock by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 32,277 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Archrock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Archrock by 491.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 161,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 134,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 2.20. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $271,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 239,263 shares of company stock worth $2,318,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

