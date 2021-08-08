Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 89.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,991 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after buying an additional 357,196 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 151,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,760,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

BOTZ opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.