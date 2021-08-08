Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 2,106 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 33,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $15.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $753.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.84. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WNC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.