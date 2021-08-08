Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,603,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,078,000 after buying an additional 182,257 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,719,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 503.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 121,723 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 80,189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.48. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $35.64.

