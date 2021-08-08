Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $5.74 Million Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,808 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.52% of Zumiez worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,744 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $42.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.74. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $254,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,177.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $679,838.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,614 shares of company stock worth $688,194. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.