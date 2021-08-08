Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,811,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 48.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 100,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 32,687 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $103.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.42. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

