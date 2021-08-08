Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 636,764 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,881,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,200,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,776,000 after purchasing an additional 545,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 361,737 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter worth about $5,285,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 172.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 398,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 251,996 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,214.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLI shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE:CLI opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $18.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

