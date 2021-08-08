AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.50.

NYSE AME opened at $136.82 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $140.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.59. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

