Analysts Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Cirrus Logic reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.41.

In related news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,740,188 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $86,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.24. The stock had a trading volume of 204,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,608. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.54. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.