Analysts Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Cirrus Logic reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.41.

In related news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,740,188 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $86,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.24. The stock had a trading volume of 204,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,608. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.54. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

