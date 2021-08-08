Analysts Anticipate Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to post sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.64 billion. Core-Mark reported sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year sales of $17.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Core-Mark.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Core-Mark by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Core-Mark by 18,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

CORE stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,699. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.