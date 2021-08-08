Analysts Anticipate Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) will report earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.73). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 101.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($3.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.64) to ($4.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRTX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Shares of KRTX traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.76. 167,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,007. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.93. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $552,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,990,987 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

