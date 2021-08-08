Analysts Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.42 Million

Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post $175.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the highest is $176.27 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $221.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $779.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $781.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $808.22 million, with estimates ranging from $793.90 million to $833.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLAB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $157.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.70 and a beta of 0.98. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.02.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.0% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 63,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

