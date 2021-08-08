Analysts Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.24. 603,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,020. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.36. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $92.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other Syneos Health news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $95,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,799,340 shares of company stock worth $552,325,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

