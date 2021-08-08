Analysts Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will announce sales of $3.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.22 billion. Textron reported sales of $2.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $12.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $12.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after purchasing an additional 545,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,620,000 after purchasing an additional 336,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $72.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Textron has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

