Analysts Anticipate Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Post $0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.72. Virtu Financial reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

VIRT traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of -0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

