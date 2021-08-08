Analysts Anticipate Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. Yamana Gold posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

AUY opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,978,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 35,801 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Yamana Gold by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,127,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 258,800 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

