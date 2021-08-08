Analysts Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $823.40 Million

Brokerages expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to announce sales of $823.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $815.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $835.40 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $823.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

Shares of DY stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $72.82. The stock had a trading volume of 368,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,965. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 520.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 499,507 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

