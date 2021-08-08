Analysts Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.20 Million

Analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce $374.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $372.60 million and the highest is $375.80 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $307.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $316,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,680,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,412,646 shares of company stock worth $386,506,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in R1 RCM by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in R1 RCM by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

RCM opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.82. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

