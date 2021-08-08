Analysts Offer Predictions for Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.17.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $149.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Microchip Technology shares are going to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.437 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

