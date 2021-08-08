Analysts Set Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) PT at $29.50

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLB. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 3.32. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.