Analysts Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) PT at $89.32

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.32.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $70.93 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 709.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,523,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,095,124 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $54,614,000 after buying an additional 795,591 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,630 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

