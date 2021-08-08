Analysts Set Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Target Price at $49.85

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 437,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $49.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,919,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,594,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

