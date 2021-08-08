Analysts Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Target Price at GBX 5,156.83

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,156.83 ($67.37).

BKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider William Jackson acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,712 ($61.56) per share, for a total transaction of £659,680 ($861,876.14). Also, insider Robert C. G. Perrins acquired 33,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,592 ($59.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,538,962.88 ($2,010,664.85). Insiders have acquired 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,361,094 in the last three months.

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 4,942 ($64.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,720.36. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,709.54 ($74.60). The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

