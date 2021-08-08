Analyzing BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) & SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get BIT Mining alerts:

10.1% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BIT Mining and SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $3.34 million 82.03 -$34.21 million N/A N/A SeaWorld Entertainment $431.78 million 9.59 -$312.32 million ($3.94) -13.30

BIT Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BIT Mining and SeaWorld Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaWorld Entertainment 0 2 5 0 2.71

SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus price target of $53.44, indicating a potential upside of 1.99%. Given SeaWorld Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeaWorld Entertainment is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Risk and Volatility

BIT Mining has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaWorld Entertainment has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and SeaWorld Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -437.50% -37.15% -28.95% SeaWorld Entertainment -66.80% N/A -11.46%

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment beats BIT Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. It also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a seasonal park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. It operates a portfolio of twelve theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.