Analyzing DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DigitalOcean and OneConnect Financial Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $318.38 million 18.07 -$43.57 million N/A N/A OneConnect Financial Technology $480.04 million 4.27 -$196.14 million ($0.55) -9.56

DigitalOcean has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A OneConnect Financial Technology -7.59% -5.32% -2.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DigitalOcean and OneConnect Financial Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80 OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80

DigitalOcean currently has a consensus target price of $64.70, suggesting a potential upside of 19.81%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 213.69%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

