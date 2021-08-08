Analyzing Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qorvo and Silicon Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $4.02 billion 5.40 $733.61 million $9.30 20.97 Silicon Laboratories $886.68 million 7.96 $12.53 million $1.94 81.29

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Laboratories. Qorvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and Silicon Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo 18.27% 23.45% 14.48% Silicon Laboratories 5.12% 9.37% 5.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Qorvo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Qorvo has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Qorvo and Silicon Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 0 4 17 0 2.81 Silicon Laboratories 0 6 5 0 2.45

Qorvo currently has a consensus target price of $205.14, suggesting a potential upside of 5.19%. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus target price of $166.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.52%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than Qorvo.

Summary

Qorvo beats Silicon Laboratories on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions. It also provides integrated solutions that include switch-LNA modules, variable gain amplifiers, discrete power amplifiers (PA), and integrated PA Doherty modules for massive multiple-input/multiple-output systems; RF products and compound semiconductor foundry services to defense primes and other global defense and aerospace customers; Wi-Fi customer premises equipment, including power amplifiers, switches, low noise amplifiers, and bulk acoustic wave filters; system-on-a-chip (SoC) hardware, firmware, and application software for smart home applications; automotive RF connectivity products and UWB SoC solutions; and power application controllers and programmable analog power ICs. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

