Analyzing Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) and Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) and Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Atlas Air Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A -$1.55 million N/A N/A Atlas Air Worldwide $3.21 billion 0.66 $360.29 million $13.67 5.33

Atlas Air Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Wheels Up Experience.

Profitability

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Atlas Air Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A N/A Atlas Air Worldwide 12.45% 19.62% 7.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wheels Up Experience and Atlas Air Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheels Up Experience 0 1 1 0 2.50 Atlas Air Worldwide 0 1 5 0 2.83

Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.11%. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus target price of $88.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.45%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than Atlas Air Worldwide.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atlas Air Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlas Air Worldwide beats Wheels Up Experience on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S. Military Air Mobility Command (AMC), brokers, freight forwarders, direct shippers, airlines, sports teams and fans, and private charter customers. The Dry Leasing segment includes leasing of aircraft and engines. The company was founded by Michael Chowdry in 1993 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.