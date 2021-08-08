Anchor (ANCT) Price Hits $0.79 on Top Exchanges

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.18 million and approximately $12,054.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anchor has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00054605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.61 or 0.00844706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00101323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00039999 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

