Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angi Inc. offer repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’s List(R), Handy and Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Angi Inc., formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc., is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Angi alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANGI. TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.54.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,121.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.92. Angi has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. Angi had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Angi will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 111.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,285 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 463.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 8.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850,347 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 31.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after purchasing an additional 798,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 558,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angi (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.