Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Anglo American from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.55.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. Anglo American has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $24.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

