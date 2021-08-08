ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

NASDAQ ANIP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,131. The stock has a market cap of $408.79 million, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.27. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.