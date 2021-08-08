ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.220-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.25 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.850-$7.150 EPS.

Shares of ANSS traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.74. The company had a trading volume of 297,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $344.11.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.