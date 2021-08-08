Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Position Increased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 20.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 1.1% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Anthem by 2.8% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 2.7% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.