Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Anthem by 39.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 50.9% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,720,000 after purchasing an additional 392,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Mizuho increased their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.67.

ANTM opened at $379.45 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.