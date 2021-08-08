APIX (APIX) Market Cap Hits $5.81 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. APIX has a total market cap of $5.81 million and $3.11 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APIX has traded up 80% against the dollar. One APIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00052557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.06 or 0.00813057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00098207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00039650 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

