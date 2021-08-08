Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

APEN stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $248.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 2.18.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 207.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $128,757.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CPMG Inc grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,169,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 60,333 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 181,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 251,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.