Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $186.00. The stock had previously closed at $111.90, but opened at $104.90. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Appian shares last traded at $106.86, with a volume of 4,563 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,217,000 after buying an additional 325,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 269,518 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,049,000 after acquiring an additional 186,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after acquiring an additional 140,349 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,388,000. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

