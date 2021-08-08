Apria (NYSE:APR) Shares Up 6.1% on Strong Earnings

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $32.91 and last traded at $32.19. 5,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 291,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APR. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth about $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth about $36,528,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,765,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,516,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

