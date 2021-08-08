Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.630-$3.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.12 billion-$16.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.69 billion.

APTV traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,598. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.67.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

