Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.630-$3.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.12 billion-$16.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.69 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.67.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.15. 1,053,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 96.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $169.94.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.