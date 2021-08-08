Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $179.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $171.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

NYSE APTV opened at $163.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 96.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

